Cheetahs can only get better

HARARE - Zambezi Cheetahs coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba (pictured) is not losing sleep after his side lost their Victoria Falls Kwese Sevens title to Kenya at the weekend.

The Cheetahs, who won the inaugural tournament in 2017 after beating Namibia 24-7 in the final, could not make it back-to-back wins after going down 10-5 to the East Africans at Victoria Falls Primary School.

Kenya scored two unconverted tries through Amunga Levi Anyangu and Brian Naragwa while Riaan O’Niel scored for the hosts.

This was Zimbabwe’s first tournament this year as they begin preparations for a make-or-break 2018.

The Cheetahs’ first port of call is the Hong Kong Sevens tournament which will be held on the weekend of April 6-8.

In Hong Kong, Zimbabwe are chasing core status on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit.

Nyamutsamba’s side also qualified for the Rugby World Cup Sevens finals to be held in San Francisco, United States in July.

With the Hong Kong Sevens just two weeks away, Nyamutsamba was pleased with the game time his players got in Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe fielded three teams; namely the Cheetahs, Goshawks and the Zambezi Steelers with 36 players on parade trying to catch Nyamutsamba’s eye.

“We can only get better. From today, going into Hong Kong, we are going to be a better team,” Nyamutsamba told Kwese Sports TV.

“We have gotten to play some combinations that we never had a chance to play, and we have introduced some new players who were playing sevens for the very first time.

“They have experienced some sevens demands so we are happy that we actually got a chance to play in a tournament before going to Hong Kong.”

After watching all the players in camp in action over the past two days, the Cheetahs coach and his technical team are now deliberating on the final 12-man squad for the Hong Kong Sevens.