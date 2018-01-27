Unki production down

HARARE - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) says production at its Zimbabwean unit, Unki Platinum, decreased 16 percent to 36 600 ounces due to planned maintenance to the mill feed silo at the concentrator, which was completed in December 2017.

“The ore stockpile ahead of the concentrator will be processed in 2018. Platinum production was down 18 percent to 16 400 ounces and palladium was down 14 percent to 14 200 ounces,” the world’s largest primary producer of platinum said.

Amplats indicated that total output of platinum group metals in the fourth quarter fell four percent on year due to reduced operations at its Bokoni Mine and the temporary closure of its Mototolo concentrator.

The South Africa-based miner said it produced a total of 1,2 million ounces of platinum group metals in the quarter, down from 1,3 million ounces in the same period a year earlier.

Production from its own-managed mining operations rose four percent to 624 200 ounces due to a strong performance at its Mogalakwena operation, it said.

Joint-venture production was flat at 265 800 ounces and purchases of platinum-group-metal concentrate from associates fell 27 percent. Sales volume rose 19 percent, partly driven by selling down of refined stock to normalised levels, the company said.

The platinum producer accounting for about 38 percent of the world’s annual supply said its total production rose one percent in the full year, to 5,0 million ounces.

Amplats added that refined platinum group metals (PGM) production increased 10 percent to 1 45 600 ounces due to the lower refined volumes in the 2016 fourth quarter following the Waterval Smelter run-out in that period.

“Refined platinum production increased by 14 percent to 722 200 ounces, and refined palladium production increased by 24 percent to 491 400 ounces due to significantly higher production from Mogalakwena.

“PGM sales volumes increased 19 percent to 1 511 900 ounces in line with increased refined production and the sell down of refined stock to normalised levels,” the company said.

In the period under review, platinum sales increased 19 percent to 721 700 ounces and palladium sales increased 32 percent to 473 500 ounces.



