New pageant comes on stream

HARARE – Auditions for the inaugural Miss Zone Five pageant, meant for girls aged between 18 and 25 from Harare suburbs that include Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivaresekwa and Lochinvar, will take place on Saturday at Donbrough College in Warren Park D.

Miss Zone Five is the brainchild of Rubies Modelling Agency headed by Anea Mushayanyama.

Simbarashe Mandizvidza, a spokesperson for the pageant, told the Daily News that auditions to be held at the weekend will select girls who participate in the Miss Zone Five finals to be held at the same venue on February 24.

“The pageant seeks to promote the girl child bearing in mind the fact she is a girl today and a mother tomorrow. We are targeting girls within the 18 to 23 age range,” said Mandizvidza.

He added that they decided to focus on a few Harare suburbs in order to give girls in these areas higher chances of qualifying for the Miss Zone Five finals.

“We decided to restrict ourselves to Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivaresekwa and Lochinvar because opening it up to all the suburbs of Harare would in turn limit the chances of many girls because it would be a wider catchment area,” said the Miss Zone Five spokesperson.

Mandizvidza, however, could not be drawn into revealing the prizes that will be on offer to the winners of the Miss Zone Five finals next month.

“The organising team will reveal the prizes in due course. They are currently working on the logistics for finals of the pageant,” he said.

Miss Zone Five is among a number of new pageants sprouting all over the country.

On December 23 last year, 7 Arts Theatre in Harare hosted the inaugural Miss Legacy Zimbabwe run by Giagine Modelling Agency.

Tapuwanashe Manyange, a 21-year-old Hwange-based model, shrugged off competition to land the crown which came with a $700 cash prize.

Anita Kubie, 30, and Eustas Gomba, 24, landed the first and second princess slots as well as cash prizes of $700 and $500 respectively.

However, Miss Legacy Zimbabwe still have not received their prizes.

The founder of the pageant Pauline Rumbidzai Mapuvire said the winning girls will receive their prizes next month.

“We are not yet sure about the actual dates for prize-giving ceremony but chances are pointing to the beginning of February.

“Our sponsors are not in the country as of now, they went for holidays. So we are looking forward to holding the prize-giving ceremony once they are back most likely first week of February. We believe the pageant was held at the wrong time,” Mapuvire said.