Kaindu appointed Power Dynamos coach

HARARE - Former How Mine, Triangle and Highlanders coach Kevin Kaindu returned to his homeland Zambia where on Wednesday he was unveiled as premiership giants Power Dynamos coach.

Kaindu, a former Bosso player himself replaces Dan Kabwe who parted ways with the club two weeks ago to join Lusaka Dynamos according to Lusaka Times.

His departure at How Mine saw former Warriors and Bosso defender Bhekithemba Ndlovu taking over the reins ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kick-off set for March 10.

Kaindu’s first dance as a coach in the local PSL was with his former club Highlanders where he was attached to them between 2012 and 2014 and as the Christian gentleman he has always been during his coaching stint, decided to call it quits.

This was after a 3-1 mauling of the Bulawayo giants by ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields. He however, had enjoyed two good years at Bosso guiding the team to two consecutive second place finishes and on losing the title to bitter rivals Dynamos on goal difference on both occasions.

During his time with Highlanders, Kaindu popularised his tag line ‘It shall be well’ and most neutrals backed the Zambian gaffer to at least reach the Promised Land by putting his hands on the championship following his laid back, calm and calculated coaching technique — never one to show much emotion while on the dug-out but equally exploding when provoked into action.

He later took his art to Chiredzi where he coached Triangle United leading the side to a respectable fourth place finish before moving back to Bulawayo to coach How Mine and a 10th place season finish, though surviving relegation, put a huge dent on his professional coaching career.

While Kaindu returned to his native Zambia, another former teammate at Bosso, Madinda Ndlovu also made his long trip back home from Zambia to be appointed Highlanders technical director as the two yesteryear greats made their trips in the opposite direction.

Ndlovu took over from Dutch coach Erol Akbay who opted out of the Bulawayo side mid-way into his final year last season.