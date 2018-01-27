CAPS' Bamusi on his way out

HARARE - CAPS United are on the verge of losing yet another player in the mould of winger Phineas Bamusi who is reportedly training with Triangle with a deal imminent before the Castle Premier League starts on March 10.

The former Harare City forward’s name appeared to be crossed out on the CAPS tentative squad for the 2018 season.

Triangle chairperson Lovemore Matikinyidze referred all correspondence on the matter to the club’s secretary-general Abraham Chinemaringa whose mobile was unreachable by the time of going to print.

The 2016 PSL champions got a boost this week with the return of striker Ronald Chitiyo who had signed for Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien as well as the arrival of ex-Bulawayo City forward Ishmael Lawe.

The Green Machine also sealed the return of former player Oscar Machapa. The ex-Dynamos and Democratic Republic of Congo premiership side AS Vita’s utility player returned home last year in May after fleeing political disturbances in the DRC.

“It’s always good to be back home,” Machapa told the Daily News.

“My aim is to win the league because when I went to Dynamos I won the championship with them and now I want to achieve that with CAPS United.”

CAPS United’s yet-to-be unveiled list for the 2018 PSL season.

SQUAD

Munyaradzi Diya

Prosper Chigumba

Criss Mverechena

Steven Makatuka

Godwin Goriati

Justice Jangano

Method Mwanjali

Kudzai Nyampfukudza

Zvikomborero Bizeki

Valentine Musarurwa

Dominic Mukandi

Devon Chafa

Cabby Kamhapa

Joel Ngodzo

Ishmael Wadi

Ronald Chitiyo

Hardlife Zvirekwi

Oscar Machapa

Chrispen Machisi

John Zhuwawu

Tony Fuga

Simba Nhivi

Brian Muzondiwa