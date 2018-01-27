'Bomber' ready to explode



HARARE - Elvis “The Bomber” Moyo, World Boxing Federation Africa heavyweight champion was as calm as a cucumber during yesterday’s weigh-in ahead of tonight’s bout against Didier Knife of the

Democratic Republic of Congo at the City Sports Centre when the Kwese Friday Night Fights makes a return on the local scene.

It will be the bomber versus the knife affair and whoever strikes first remains to be seen; the bomber will be looking to detonate early while the knife would want to be sharp and cut deep before that.

“They call me the “Bulawayo Bomber” because I hit crazy hard and if I were to get the opportunity to fight myself I wouldn’t pitch up for the fight,” Moyo said as he taunted his opponent Knife.

“I once fought the guy in a cage and I gave him a thorough beating there but that’s on a ring which is three times bigger than the boxing ring. Looking at this fight, he’s (Knife) coming to fight but I’m good at what I do...sometimes when a big guy is standing in front of you, you even get smaller...I would be looking forward to the guy to bring up the fight and lots of drama because the more challenge I get the more opportunities to showcase how talented we Zimbabweans are...’’

The DRC boxer is equally super-charged saying that he had been looking for him Moyo since their last meeting four years ago and says he has personalised T-shirt gifts for the fans who come to the auditorium early.

“I look good historically he has given me good fights and tough fights as well so I’m looking forward to the night. One of my old judo coaches was having difficulties pronouncing my name Panga so they changed it to Knife and I’m enjoying it,” Knife said of how he inherited his current boxing name.

“Seriously, I look forward to it and I have been looking for him in a long time, he beat me in the cage and I have to take him to boxing. When I fought him in MMA, I beat him but the judges gave him points, it’s been four years since that happened.

“My coach gave me a lot of advice and told me to move over to boxing because there is too much politics in MMA and he’s the one who sees my performance so everything is going according to plan now. I can be very happy if I see my home crowd coming to support me but I’m here for the fight first and everything else comes after.

“I don’t believe in home support like some fighters, I believe in fighting, we are Africans, and if I show up the fans will like me. The fans that will come early I will be giving away my free T-shirts to them.”

Promoters of the show Kalakoda Boxing Promotion operations director Saul Loggenberg on Wednesday told reporters that they were committed to the total revival of boxing in Zimbabwe and Africa.

“... we certainly believe that through our vision, we can really position Harare as a hub for African boxing and sports tourism.

“The timing is right, the appetite is there, things are falling into place and above all else, we believe in Zimbabwe and have some exciting plans for the future that will bring huge exposure and renewed shine to this jewel of Africa,” Loggenberg said.



