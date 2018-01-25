Upcoming singer fulfils mom's dream

25 January 2018

HARARE - Upcoming singer-cum-actress Caramel Gwekwerere says she ventured into the music industry in a bid to fulfil a dream her mother harboured as a teenager.

Caramel, who has released 10 singles since 2016, told the Daily News that her mother never got the chance to record despite the fact that she was a talented artiste.

“My mother Mavis Yakobe was a very good singer but she never got a chance to showcase her talent. As a result, I ventured into music industry just to make her happy by realising her long-held dream,” said the 23-year-old-artiste.

Songs she has recorded include Handikusiye, Anondida Ndakadaro, Ndini Ndinaye and Bad Girl among others.

Since venturing into music, Caramel has performed at venues such as Time and Jazz and the defunct Jazz 24/7.

Though her passion for music is very deep-seated, Caramel is also very keen on acting.

“Currently, we are in the process of shooting a drama titled Kuda Zvinhu which will be shown on ZTV soon. In the drama, I play the character Shamiso.

“I am also looking forward to trying my luck in modelling as a number of people believe I have what it takes to be a successful model,” she said.


 

