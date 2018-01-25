Trump 'to be questioned under oath' in Russia probe

25 January 2018

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would "love" to be questioned under oath by Russia collusion prosecutor Robert Mueller, saying it could happen in the coming weeks.

Trump confirmed that his lawyers are in discussion with Mueller, who is leading the investigation into collusion between the US president's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, and also into allegations that Trump tried to obstruct his probe.

"I would love to do it," Trump told reporters in the White House when asked about testifying.

"I would like to do it as soon as possible... subject to my lawyers and all of that."

"I would do it under oath, absolutely," he added.

