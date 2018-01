I love Trump for being frank with Africans: Uganda president

KAMPALA - President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has given a speech declaring his "love" for US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump was accused of referring to African nations as "shithole" countries during an immigration meeting.

Mr Trump has denied making the remarks but US senators who attended the meeting say that he did.

The African Union demanded that Mr Trump apologise for his "clearly racist" comments.

"America has got one of the best presidents ever," Mr Museveni said to laughter during the opening of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

"I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly. The Africans need to solve their problems, the Africans are weak."

Mr Museveni's comments are in opposition to the reaction of many leaders who have condemned Mr Trump's language.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC that he shared Africa's outrage.