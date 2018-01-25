Guard shoplifts $83k groceries

HARARE - A security guard at N.Richards Wholesalers stole $83 000 worth of groceries using previously checked receipts before being busted on Close Circuit Television,

a Harare court heard yesterday.

Themba Ngwerume, 63, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with theft and was released on $100 bail.

Ngwerume was employed as a security dispatch controller whose duties included manning the shop exit to physically check purchased groceries against the customers’

receipts by scanning, stamping and signing.

Ngwerume would signal his accomplices in the shop to bring grocery items that matched a receipt that he would have previously cleared a customer of.

He would then pretend to be genuinely checking receipts for the stolen groceries but did not scan or stamp them.

Ngwerume’s accomplices would allegedly pass and off load the groceries before returning to load more of the similar items using the same modus operandi.

The offence came to light after a stock take covering the period between December 27 last year and January 22 revealed that $83 000 worth of groceries had been stolen.