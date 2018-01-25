Fast-track Mines Bill: Mudenda

HARARE - National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda wants Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill — which seeks to repeal the principal Act crafted in 1961 — passed within

two months.

Mudenda told a Parliament workshop in Vumba: “Firstly, on the 8th (of) January 2018 when I addressed the post-Budget seminar, I affirmed that the ...Bill ... must be

enacted into law by 31st (of) March 2018. I am here (Vumba) to ensure that this target date must be met without fail.

“Secondly, to unlock the envisaged true substantial value of our mineral resources over and under the Great Dyke and elsewhere in our country, there must be an anchor

of a robust legal framework which encompasses the interests of all mining stakeholders.”

The Bill proposes a ban on all riverbed mining except when a mining operation is in a joint venture agreement with the government.

This Bill, years in the making, was first gazetted on August 12, 2016. Contentious issues were the “strategic minerals” listed in the proposed amendment, and a mooted

Mining Affairs Board which will be chaired by the Mines permanent secretary.



