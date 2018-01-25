DJ Lyaness to tour Moza

HARARE - One of Zimbabwe’s leading DJs, Larissa “DJ Lyaness” Makahamadze, who is also a fashion designer and a singer, has been invited to tour Mozambique as part of a cultural exchange programme.

DJ Lyaness will leave for the tour today as a guest of a Mozambican arts organisation called Mario Macilau Cultural Centre.

“The trip is more of a cultural exchange programme and I will tour places such as Maputo and Beira for a week. I am looking forward to learn a thing or two from there as well as teaching them how it is done on the desks,” she told the Daily News, adding that she will get to meet artistes from diverse genres.

“I am looking forward to mingling with them. This development will help me in boosting my fashion designing business, deejaying and my music side.”

In a previous interview with the Daily News, DJ Lyaness said she was unapologetic about her determination to conquer the male-dominated deejaying world.

“I have always wanted to break the notion that men are better than women. I did not only want to see change but like Mahatma Gandhi said, be the change that you want to see,” the mother of one said then.

Her determination to undo the domination of men extends beyond the arts as demonstrated by the fact that she is a key member of the Sally Women’s Institute, a nongovernmental organisation that empowers young women with leadership skills and advocates for equal participation of women in decision-making in all sectors.

But it is her brave and captivating journey into the world of deejaying that has taken her a step further towards achieving her dreams.

“It all started when I wanted to do a rap song and somebody suggested on my creative blog that I must do dancehall. I followed a friend of mine who is a dancehall DJ on several of his shows to enable myself to get a feel of the genre.

“One day I got bored from listening and started learning how to play music using the simplest DJ software.

“When I was selecting on my own, some people at the event suggested that I must enter a female DJ clash. So after two months of deejaying, I won the 2015 Female DJ Clash,” DJ Lyaness said then.

Thanks to her success at the DJ clash, she landed a one-year contract with a local radio station less than a month after the contest.

Initially, her slot ran for 30 minutes but was later increased to three hours after it received positive feedback.

“I have been a club DJ for the past two years and I have also shared the stage with top artistes at some events. I have shared the stage with the likes of Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Killer T and Winky D,” she said at the time.