2018 Cresta Wedding Expo date set

HARARE - Hundreds of people are expected to attend the third annual Cresta Wedding Expo scheduled to take place at Harare's Cresta Sango Conference Centre in February.

Conference manager of Cresta Lodge Bhavesh Patel said the previous two events in 2016 and 2017 had been popular and successful so much that many participants had asked for it to be repeated in 2018 with the latest edition scheduled to take place on Saturday February 10.

“This offers an opportunity for prospective couples, event organisers and even casual visitors to see what is available with regard to resources and support services surrounding weddings, and we look forward to a show that is as successful as the past two years have been” he said.

The expo will feature displays by a range of participants, including wedding planners and service providers, as well as related resource suppliers. In addition, Cresta Hotels will focus on the packages it is making available to organisers of weddings at Cresta Lodge, its flagship hotel in Harare, as well as its other operational units in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.