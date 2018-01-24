Top chefs to declare assets

HARARE - Government has ordered all top officials in its ranks to declare their assets before the end of next month.

The directive, issued by the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, applies to Cabinet ministers, their deputies and permanent secretaries, senior principal directors, board chairpersons and chief executives of parastatals, among others.

Among the assets to be documented and submitted in sealed envelopes, are immovable properties owned by the official or those in which he or she has an interest.

“Any item of movable property exceeding $100 000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned or in which he or she has interest and any business in which the individual has an interest in or in which he or she plays a part in running. The nature of the interest in the property or business concerned should be clearly stated,” reads part of the statement.

“Heads of ministries are hereby directed to coordinate the collection, and submission of all declarations in respect of designated grades within their ministries, as well as public entities and constitutional bodies under their purview.”

Sibanda said the directive was in line with the new thrust of good governance.