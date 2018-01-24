Selmor moves to Hellenic Sports Club

HARARE - Award-winning songstress Selmor Mtukudzi has moved her shows to Hellenic Sports Club in Harare which she believes will provide a better environment for her fans.

The Hangasa singer, who will hold her first show at her new adopted home on Friday, is hopeful that the venue change will attract more fans to her shows.

“Pushing and shoving is a thing of the past as I have chosen a spacious venue. We have moved to Hellenic Sports Club to provide our fans with a clean and specious environment and make sure that they get value for their money,” said the daughter of music legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

The songstress is also keen to provide a platform for upcoming artistes.

“I will give opportunities to upcoming artists to open for me. Those who will attend our show on Friday will have the chance to listen to my new tracks from my upcoming album,” she said.

Selmor, who began her career at a tender age, has become a household name with hits such as Nguva Yangu, Zvidikidiki and Hangasa doing rounds in the clubs.

Selmor’s albums include I am Woman, Shungu and Expressions which carries the hit song Nguva Yangu.

Three years ago, the 2015 National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding Female Musician winner was part of 10 musicians from all over Africa who collaborated on a song titled Strong Girl that seeks to campaign for the empowerment of women and girls.

Artistes, who collaborated with Selmor on the song facilitated by an anti-poverty organisation called ONE, were Waje (Nigeria), Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Arielle T (Gabon, Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Judith Sepuma (South Africa), Blessin (South Africa) and Gabriela (Mozambique).