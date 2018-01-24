PIMZ party changes name to TNPF

HARARE - The Progressive and Innovative Movement of Zimbabwe (PIMZ) members have overwhelmingly backed renaming their PIMZ party The New Patriotic Front (TNPF) in a boost for party president Tendai Peter Munyanduri, who wants to use the re-branding as a springboard for the 2018 presidential election.

With just months to go before the 2018 general elections, Munyanduri — an electrical engineer — is offering what he calls “scientific leadership.”

“We are urging Zimbabweans to immerse themselves in oceanic waters of success by embracing scientists and engineers for presidency in order for them to improve their welfare through the ballot paper,” he said in a statement.

Munyanduri said the rebranding was in line with his party’s aspirations to “convert Zimbabwe from being agro-based to become a technologically-based economy where every family is guaranteed of having an egg, bacon and milk at every breakfast.”

“We are committed and want Zimbabweans to enjoy scientific leadership and technological advancement for perfect moments in their lives — a thing (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s regime is unable to do,” he said.