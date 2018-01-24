Jaggers disposes of Ardbennie building

HARARE - Former Jaggers Wholesalers building in Ardbennie is set to go under the hammer on Saturday in the ongoing liquidation of the country’s largest wholesaler.

The sell is meant to raise money to pay creditors, who are owed over $13 million, their final dividend.

In a notice yesterday, the property will be auctioned by Hammer and Tongues at Raylton Sports Club, with a requirement of $10 000 deposit.

“Duly instructed by Grant Thornton Zimbabwe, the liquidators of Jaggers Wholesalers we will offer 9 Fineran Road Ardbennie Harare also known as Subdivision B of lot 9 Block T Ardbennie T. A single storey commercial building with a supermarket, butcher, bottle store, and a back area on 1 166 square metres in need of TLC (tender loving care),” the notice read.

Jaggers Wholesalers, one of the leading distributors of fast-moving goods before it was acquired by businessman Cecil Muderede, closed in 2010 and was placed under liquidation the following year.

At its peak, Jaggers had 52 branches countrywide and its Msasa complex has since been taken over by Meikles Limited.