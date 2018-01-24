Chivaviro breaks down on stage

HARARE - Ebenzer hit-maker Togarepi Chivaviro broke down on stage at a Harare hotel on Tuesday night as he narrated horrific encounters he had was still a young boy in Gokwe.

The South Africa-based musician recounted the sad episode just before performing a song titled Mwari Havanyadzise during the launch of his latest and 15th studio album Matishamisa Jireh which features music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, veteran music producer Peter Mparutsa and several other local gospel artistes.

“The song reminds me of the days when I was attacked by ‘short boys’ during my primary school days in Gokwe,” said Chivaviro in front of a hushed crowd.

The Ebenezer singer added that he was a victim of such attacks at least once every school term.

“We consulted medical doctors who later told my parents that the situation was beyond their knowledge. However, the development did not negatively affect my performance in school.

“The most horrible experience was when I fell unconscious due to the attacks. During the process, I envisioned ‘short boys’ inviting me to their playground but I refused.

“When I finally gained my consciousness, I was surrounded by a group of praying people who were singing the song Mwari Havanyadzise,” Chivaviro said.

Thereafter the award-winning gospel star made an emotional performance of the song and midway through the performance he could hardly hold back the tears. As a result, his wife Juliet joined him on stage in a bid to comfort him.

“Whenever I tried to sing the song Mwari Havanyadzise I end up sobbing,” an emotional Chivaviro said.

Other songs on the latest album are It Is Not Over, Matishamisa featuring Patience Masiyambiri, Peter Mparutsa, Pastor Murigo, Nicholas Chirunga, Lorraine Stot, Trymore Bande and Juliet Chivaviro; Jesu Ndanga Ndakurasa, Hande Tinovaka, Shingirira featuring Innocent Gakaka, Handinyarare featuring Oliver Mtukudzi and Jesus The Captain.

Chivaviro is hopeful it will have an impact like his previous two albums.

“Fans should understand that when I sing songs such as Ebenezer (thus far the Lord has brought us), Maranatha (Our Lord Come) and Matishamisa Jireh I do not just sing for the sake of entertaining people but these songs speak volumes into my life,” he said.

Harare Metropolitan minister Miriam Chikukwa was the guest of honour at the event that also attracted several public personalities.

Politicians like MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa and Dzivaresekwa legislator Omega Hungwe were part of the audience alongside artistes such as Mechanic Manyeruke, Trymore Bande, Olinda Marowa, Tatenda Mahachi and Nicholas Chirunga.