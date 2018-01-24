5 million registered so far to vote



HARARE – Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said 5,021,295 voters have been registered for the vote so far.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe will hold elections in four to five months.

With less than a fortnight before the end of the mop up biometric voter registration (BVR) blitz which ends on February 8, the figure represents 69 percent of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) 2018 projected voter population of 7 224 129.

“The above figures exclude returns or submissions from 52 centres due to network and communication challenges. Figures from these remote and inaccessible centres are coming at different intervals as and when they manage to get the network or travel to accessible areas,” Zec said in a notice of the cumulative figures so far.

Zec acting chairperson Emmanuel Magade said: “You may recall that in 2008 about 2 537 214 voted in the presidential race, 3 48 947 in 2013 and about 3 300 000 in the referendum. So we are on course. I want to urge the youth in particular to register to vote because tomorrow belongs to them.” — Farayi Machamire