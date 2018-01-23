ZC outlines vision

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Faisal Hasnain has outlined his long and short term plans as he continues with his efforts to try and turn around the fortunes of the local game.



The former ICC finance chief said his desire is to ensure that Zimbabwe is ranked number and below in the not so distant future while in the long term, a vibrant club cricket system should be installed for the country to progress in international cricket.



He says the return of former Country cricket stars Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis are some of the shorter term engagements his administration has made in order to ensure that the country gets to compete and boost their chances of making it past the World Cup Qualifiers that the country will host in March and make it to the England and Wales 2019 World Cup.





“There are two aspects; the first aspect is immediate, the second is long term. I need to get Zimbabwe cricket on the radar immediately; I don’t have time, I can’t wait,” Faisal told the Daily News.



“They are ranked number 10, number 11 and number 12 that’s not good. When I took my position being ranked 10, 11 and 12 a culmination of obviously what has happened over the years...I would like them to become below nine in ODIs and T2os in the shortest possible time.



“I can’t achieve that in Test rankings because they have got two rating points the next team on the ladder has got 70 it will take me five years of playing Test matches and winning Test matches to reach that level so I can’t achieve that right now in the next few years.



“I can achieve that in the ODIs and the T20s and I think the (ICC) board meeting is good, having the ICC chairman, having an Academy is good having the qualifiers is good... but I think what I need is very simple...at the end of the day we are here because of those 11 not them because of us so I need them to become number nine that’s when I believe me and my administration have at least done something.



“So how do I get them to number nine in ODI and T20 -short term, Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis are back for us these are short term why are having qualifiers here it’s because we will beat teams and every match counts towards our rankings.



“I want to substitute Tests with ODIs and T20 cricket so when Pakistan is supposed to come here for two Test matches I will ask them if I can substitute that for five ODIs.



“When West Indies came here I didn’t want to play the two Test matches I wanted to play five ODIs but they said no they wanted to play those Test matches in preparation for New Zealand which was fine. This is short term people can criticise but I’m very clear in my mind I want my team to be ranked number nine and below.”



In terms of long terms, Faisal said Zimbabwe would have to embrace a proper club cricket system.



“Now we come to long term; long term is what? Feeder system, schools, clubs, our domestic setup, provincial then I will not need the Brendan Taylor’s and the Kyle Jarvis’ when these starts feeding into my national team then it would be and automatic feed coming in and for that I will need a structure for which I will have someone to run our schools programme full time,’ he said.



“He will not run because it is not our mandate to run cricket in schools but he will go around the country to make sure that the schools have in place a proper structure, proper coaches, qualified coaches, competitions, he can facilitate on that identify outstanding talent in schools, keep people on the radar make sure that the schools cricket is progressing then we go to the club level.



“It is unfortunate that right now we don’t really have that. Club cricket to my mind is the heartbeat of any cricketing for a country that wants to be serious. It is not schools, it is not First Class it is actually clubs that is where you turn your talent into proper professional future cricketers.



“It is club cricket that takes you to another level...you have to identify that talent and make sure that even if he’s going to school he still has to belong to a at least a cricket club.



“A good club cricketer should be ready to play First Class cricket make his debut and score 50, that’s how good our club cricket should be, a bowler should be ready to come on his debut and get three wickets.”