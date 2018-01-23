Mlotshwa takes over digital satellite TV firm

HARARE - Prominent lawyer and businessman Gerald Mlotshwa, has emerged as the single largest shareholder in a digital satellite TV firm, Dr Dish, following a deal signed over the weekend.

The transaction will see Mlotshwa becoming chairperson of Dr Dish, while Nyasha Muzavazi steps down as executive chairperson to assume the chief executive role.

“The transaction brings in the much needed capital to launch our exciting products and services over the satellite broadcasting network in Zimbabwe and sub-Sahara Africa within the next few days after the necessary regulatory notifications as required by the Broadcasting Services Act Chapter 12:06,” Muzavazi said.

Dr Dish, which has acquired a full transponder on Yemal 402 satellite that shares the same dish with Intelsat 20, will in the next few weeks be launching a multi satellite platform offering a wide range of both subscription and non-subscription content using a wide range of compatible receivers.

“We believe in infrastructure sharing and interoperability of broadcasting apparatus that will see viewers accessing more than 40 entertainment channels without paying any subscription and more than 110 subscription channels.

“We are more than just a television network and will be rolling out the first satellite Tele-Learning, first satellite Tele-Health and first satellite Tele-Farming in Zimbabwe in addition to the general media channels offered by traditional content distributors,” Muzavazi added.

The digital satellite TV services firm is also currently engaged in talks with a local telecommunication company to rollout “Television everywhere” for all their various satellite products via a mobile application.

“This development will soon do away with brick and motor schools as learners from ECD to university will receive learning content from the comfort of their homes, office or mobile device. We are also in the process of recruiting installers and dealers for our countrywide and distribution network,” he said.