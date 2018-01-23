Manica Diamond attracts PSL players

HARARE - Newly-established Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Manica Diamonds has attracted a number of seasoned campaigners ahead of their debut 2018 season.



Bankrolled by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd, the team’s head coach Luke Masomere has worked round the clock to ensure they do not only manage to raise a team before the commencement of the league but also a team that can withstand the heat and compete in the competitive Division One League.



“There was virtually no team to talk about as you may possibly be aware and the mandate that I have been entrusted to run with from the onset was to ensure that we bring on board a team of not only players but both the young and the experienced,” Masomere told the Daily News from his Mutare base yesterday.





“Everybody wants to work with the doctor which is one good reason why it has appeared to be easy for us to lure some of the Premiership stars down to Mutare to play Division One football.



“The next stage is to work on the combinations and I believe we should be able to come up with the desired combinations that can sustain us in our maiden year in the league.”



In their ranks, the Mutare-based side has managed to lure well-travelled defender William Mapfumo, who was with Premiership side Shabanie Mine last season, having also played for Dynamos, Black Mambas, Triangle and Mutare City Rovers.



Ex-Dynamos and ZPC Munyati striker Jacob Muzokomba, former Motor Action and Shabanie Mine midfielder Lewis Matawu and Benjamin Marere, who was with Black Rhinos last season, have also joined Manica Diamond.



The club has also roped in former Motor Action and Chicken Inn forward Ishmael Lawe, Moses Gutu formerly of Triangle and How Mine, Nelson Tachi formerly of ZPC Kariba and How Mine and former Black Rhinos goalkeeper Jonathan Zvaita.



Former Motor Action and How Mine midfielder Thembani Masuku and ex-ZPC Kariba midfielder Philip Makanje have also joined the side.



Troubled Dynamos star Denver Mukamba is also believed to be on the radar of Manica Diamond but Masomere dismissed the reports as wishful thinking.



“We are not after Denver, we have never made an attempt to sign him, we know he is a quality player but we are just like the player very much surprised by the talk that we want tie him down to a contract; that is not true,” Masomere said.



Manica Diamond squad: Godfrey Chisango, Jonathan Zvaita, Tonderai Dunga, Moses Gutu, Nelson Tachi, William Mapfumo, Lawrence Masibera, Clemence Mukudu, Philip Makanje, Thembani Masuku, Patrick Dubbs, Lewis Matawu, Rodreck Mufudza, Mulungisi Ndlovu, Hebron Makukutu, Steven Sibanda, Benjamin Marere, Jacob Muzokomba, Ishmael Lawe, Tendai Kachembere, Malvern Tsuro.