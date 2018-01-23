Factions re-emerge in ruling Zanu PF

HARARE - Divisions have returned to haunt Zanu PF barely a month after a military operation rooted out members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction who were campaigning for former first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband.

While the military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy pulverised G40 elements, the subsequent retirement and deployment of top army chiefs in strategic positions in the governing party has angered civilians in Zanu PF.

