Factions re-emerge in ruling Zanu PF

Fungi Kwaramba  •  23 January 2018 8:21AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Divisions have returned to haunt Zanu PF barely a month after a military operation rooted out members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction who were campaigning for former first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband.

While the military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy pulverised G40 elements, the subsequent retirement and deployment of top army chiefs in strategic positions in the governing party has angered civilians in Zanu PF.

See today's Daily News for more.

 

Comments (2)

Where do I get "today's Daily News for more" here in London??

Jonso - 23 January 2018

and which civilians in particular were angered by the redeployment of top army chiefs. i also dont see no factions in this bloody report

Nyasha Ronald - 23 January 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media