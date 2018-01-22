Talent search to unearth gospel star

HARARE - The search is on for Zimbabwe’s next gospel superstar.A new talent search show dubbed Just Gospel Zimbabwe, which kicked off auditions on January 13 in Bulawayo, held its second round of auditions at Victory Life Tabernacle Church in Gweru on Saturday.

The talent search contest is being sponsored by a Botswana-based free-to-air television station — Just Net Television.

After Gweru, Just Gospel Zimbabwe will take the auditions to Harare (January 27), Mutare (January 28) Masvingo (February 3) and lastly Victoria Falls.

Just Net Television chief executive officer Bongani Mguni, told the Daily News that the Gweru auditions are part of their efforts of identifying and uncovering talented Zimbabwean gospel artistes.

“The show is to help identify talent. We want to unearth a gospel superstar who could be stuck somewhere because he or she is failing to get an opportunity,” said Mguni.

He added that there are not many opportunities in Zimbabwe available to upcoming gospel artistes.

“We felt that here in Zimbabwe both upcoming and seasoned artistes are finding it tough to break into the music industry. It is even more difficult for gospel artistes in this country because we have a tendency of promoting South African artistes whilst ignoring our own. Due to frustration some of our promising artistes end up quitting,” Mguni said.

According to Mguni, the winner of inaugural Just Gospel Zimbabwe will walk away with $5 000 with the first runner-up pocketing $3 000. Position number three will take home $2 000.

In addition to Mguni, Just Gospel Zimbabwe has put in place a powerful jury which includes award-winning artistes Albert Nyathi, and Abigail Mwembe as well as Thoko Muzila.

Nyathi has adjudicated many talent search contests before while Mwembe, who won Best Gospel Song gong in the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards 2017, will prove invaluable insights into gospel music.