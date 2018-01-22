Crocker qualifies for The Open

HARARE - Zimbabwe's Sean Crocker will be playing at golf’s oldest major, the 147th Open at Carnoustie, United Kingdom in July after qualifying at the SMBC Singapore Open on Saturday.



Crocker will be joined by Danthai Boonma and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand and Australia's Lucas Herbert.



The quartet picked up the four places on offer for players who had yet to qualify for the major at the SMBC Singapore Open, the third of 12 events in The Open Qualifying Series.





The four youngsters will all be making their first appearance in The Open if they make it to Carnoustie.



Runaway winner Sergio Garcia and joint-second placed pair Satoshi Kodaira and Shaun Norris had already confirmed their places for Carnoustie.



World No 318 Boonma, 21, and 22-year-old Janewattananond, who is ranked 165 after turning professional at 15, finished joint-fourth to secure their spots, while Crocker tied for sixth with Australian Open champion Cameron Davis.



Crocker is the son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Gary who played in the first ever Test match in 1992 before emigrating to the United States.



The 21-year-old enjoyed a fine amateur career before turning professional last autumn and made the most of his invite to the tournament in Singapore.



Crocker, who has been mentored by Nick Price, said: "To qualify for The Open is unreal, it's something you dream of. To play in your first major is the coolest thing ever."



Janewattananond told The Open's official website: "It is a dream come true to be playing The Open. I can't wait to be there."



Boonma added: "I am very happy and proud of qualifying for The Open, which is my first major championship. I am looking forward to the challenge and experience of playing Carnoustie."



World No 274 Herbert, 22, was the highest ranked of the three unqualified players who finished on six under in a tie for eighth.



He said: "I played Carnoustie at the Amateur Championship so I've seen the course in tournament conditions. It's really tough but I took away a lot from the experience of playing there and I'll look to draw upon that."



The Open or the British Open, is the oldest of the four major championships in professional golf.



Held since 1860 in the United Kingdom, it is administered by The R&A and is the only major outside the United States.



