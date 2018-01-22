8 women die while giving birth

HARARE - Eight women died in Zimbabwe in the first week of this month while giving birth.

In its weekly surveillance update, the ministry of Health and Child Care said two of the deaths occurred at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Harare Central Hospital, Mutare, Makonde, Nkayi and Gweru hospitals recorded one death each.

Zimbabwe has a maternal mortality rate of 614 deaths per 100 000 live births.

“The ministry continues to implement strategies to reduce maternal deaths and is on track.

“Achieving maternal mortality ratio of 300/100 000 by 2020,” the update read.

Meanwhile, the Health ministry has recorded a total of 3 597 malaria cases and two deaths during the first week of January.

The deaths were reported from Hurungwe District in Mashonaland West where one person died and another at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals during the week ending January 7.

“Of the reported cases of malaria, 453 and no deaths were from the under-five age group.

The provinces which reported the highest numbers of malaria cases were Manicaland Province where 1 246 cases were recorded and Masvingo Province where 729 were recorded.

The case fatality rate is (CFR 0,06 percent),” the ministry said in an update.