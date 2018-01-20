Young author's foundation uplifts street children

BULAWAYO - Aspiring young author and motivational speaker Marshal Chiza’s Poor Billionaire Foundation, formed last year to render help to street children, seeks to assist more people this year.

The foundation, named after the young author’s book titled The Poor Billionaire, was formed last year.

In addition to various other initiatives, Chiza holds a bash on his birthday each year where street children get to mingle with selected celebrities.

“Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his maker, but he who is generous to the needy honours him,” said Chiza quoting Proverbs 14:31.

The young author wants to extend the reach of his foundation beyond the City of Kings.

“I formed the Poor Billionaire Foundation in 2017 with a sole purpose of positively affecting the lives of the homeless children in different parts of Zimbabwe, beginning with the City of Bulawayo where I come from.

“The name ‘Poor Billionaire’ was adapted from my second book and I saw it fit for my foundation because I believe that these kids living and working on the streets are poor today but have the capacity and potential to be billionaires tomorrow,” Chiza said.

He further explained: “Look at people like John Paul Mitchell who went from homeless to becoming a billionaire. For that reason, I have got so much faith in these kids living in streets.”

Chiza added that street children also deserve assistance and opportunities to realise their full potential.

“The Foundation does monthly activities of feeding these children who stay in the streets and providing clothing for them. We also make frantic efforts to connect the children with their families and we have had positive results.

“The major challenge we face is that these children are either suffering from spiritual attacks that want them to roam around the streets or they come from abusive families and hence we need to put extra efforts if we are to get them off the streets and put them in a home.

“So basically we are working every month but the climax of our charitable endeavours happens on January 6 when we celebrate my birthday,” Chiza said.

Chiza’s high-powered birthday celebrations were graced by several top celebrities.