SA-based songstress to drop Roki duet video

HARARE - Zimbabwe-born songstress Baddest Whine, who collaborated with urban grooves star Roki on a song titled Yaka Yaka, is in the country to make the video for the song.

On the groovy song Roki sings that he will desert his home and wife if the bubbly Yaka Yaka “whines” for him.

Bulawayo-born and bred Baddest Whine, who lived in the United Kingdom for seven years before relocating to South Africa where she is now based, said she opted to shoot the video for her hit in Zimbabwe because she wants to be identified with her homeland.

“I have come to shoot the video for the song here in Zimbabwe because I want people to identify me from where I came from.

“I hear most people saying you don’t look Zimbabwean but the truth is that I am truly Zimbabwean,” Baddest Whine said.

Though South Africa is home to many scenic places, Baddest Whine was never tempted to shoot the Yaka Yaka video across the Limpopo.

“Even though the song was recorded in South Africa, it was my wish to shoot the video in Zimbabwe to show the world how beautiful the country is.

“I am very happy with the video and people should expect it anytime from now,” she said.

Baddest Whine is delighted to have worked with Roki on the hit.

“I chose to collaborate with Roki on the song because he is one of my friends. I really liked his all-time hit Chidzoka. He is a very gifted vocalist and composer; one of the few artistes I really look up to,” she said.

Baddest Whine, who has previously performed in Nigeria and South Africa, is also keen to collaborate with other Zimbabwean artistes particularly Zino Irema hit-maker Takura Benard Shonhai and fellow award-winning Ca_lvin.

“As a Zimbabwean, I would like to collaborate with many musicians from my motherland and that will help to push Zimbabwe brand,” she said.