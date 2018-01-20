Ngezi Platinum sign Munditi

HARARE - Ambitious Castle Lager Premiership side Ngezi Platinum Stars have completed the signing of Harare City youthful goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2018 season.

Munditi is coming in as a direct replacement for Takabva Mawaya, who is returning to ZPC Kariba after spending two years with the Mhondoro-based side.

Madamburo turned to Munditi after the Sunningdale native had an impressive 2017 season with the Sunshine Boys.

Although City were relegated at the end of last season, Munditi was one of the standout performers for the council-owned side.

Munditi’s progression had been rapid ever since he assumed the number one jersey from experienced Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.

He was instrumental in the side’s run on their way to clinching the Chibuku Super Cup trophy after beating How Mine 3-1 in the final at Rufaro Stadium.

Before settling for Munditi, Ngezi had made an audacious bid to bring former Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva into their ranks after he was released by Absa Premiership side Cape Town City but their efforts hit a brick wall which left them to look elsewhere.

Mkuruva, who returned to Zimbabwe early this year, instead signed for Zambia side Buildcon Football Club earlier this week.

Madamburo secretary general Cloete Munjoma could not confirm nor deny Munditi’s arrival at the club.

“At the moment we are still negotiating with a number of players that we want to sign ahead of the new season and once we have concluded our talks, that’s when we will be able to divulge any names,” Munjoma told the Daily News.

“I’m sure by next week Monday or Tuesday we would have completed all our deals.”

Although the Ngezi Platinum officials are still coy about their new arrivals, the Daily News also understands Munditi penned a two-year contract becoming the second high-profile player following the arrival of midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, who signed from Dynamos.