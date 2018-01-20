New era dawns at Potraz

HARARE - The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general Gift Machengete has promised to transform the once opaque organisation into a transparent one.

Machengete, who was addressing journalists at a Potraz media engagement forum in Kadoma yesterday, said it was crucial for the regulator to provide correct information to the media for public dissemination.

“When you have issues that you want clarified, please come directly to us and we’ll give you a correct position,” he said.

The director general, who assumed the top post at Potraz more than a year ago, also highlighted the role of media in society.

“If we don’t utilise journalists in carrying our messages to the public, then we are failing in our mandate.

Potraz, which was established in 2001 under the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Act (Chapter 12:05, is expected to promote the interests of consumers, purchasers and other users, in respect of the quality and variety of postal and telecommunications services provided and telecommunication apparatus supplied.

Machengete’s pronouncements come at a time the telecommunications regulator is intensifying its consumer awareness campaign across the country.

The objective of the campaign is to engage, empower, educate and inform the consumers about their rights and responsibilities, opportunities and solutions that are available in the industry.

The essence of this is also to reassure the consumers that the issue of protecting them from unfair practices is no mere talk.