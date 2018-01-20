Miss Legacy Zim still to reward winners

HARARE - The organisers of the inaugural Miss Legacy Zimbabwe which took place on December 23 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare have not yet presented the prizes they promised the winners.

Tapuwanashe Manyange — a 21-year-old Hwange-based model — shrugged off competition from 14 others to land the crown which came with a $1 000 cash prize.

Anita Kubie, 30, and Eustas Gomba, 24, landed the first and second princess slots as well as cash prizes of $700 and $500 respectively.

Pageant founder Pauline Rumbidzai Mapuvire of Giagine Modelling Agency, confirmed that the winners had not yet received their prizes. She said the girls will possibly receive their prizes next month.

“We are not yet sure about the actual dates for the prize-giving ceremony but chances are pointing to the beginning of February.

“Our sponsors are not in the country as of now, they went for holidays. So we are looking forward to holding the prize-giving ceremony once they are back most likely first week of February. We believe the pageant was held at the wrong time,” Mapuvire said.

One of the winning models who declined to be identified told the Daily News that they were no longer sure when they will receive their prizes.

“The process is a bit complicated. There is no concrete position on the actual dates of the prize-giving ceremony. The organisers and sponsors are reportedly still deliberating on the dates.

“The truth of the matter is that we do not know what is happening but we are looking forward to receiving our prizes,” said the model.

Miss Legacy Zimbabwe is an annual tourism and charitable developmental beauty pageant owned and organised by Giagine modelling Agency.

The pageant aims to promote Zimbabwe's heritage, culture, liberate and empower the girl child by its well composed course structure and activities.

The pageant aims to bring out the beauty of culture and tradition.

Miss Legacy Zimbabwe works closely with children suffering from a rare skin disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum.