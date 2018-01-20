Domestic tourism campaign kick-starts

HARARE - Zimbabwe has launched a domestic tourism campaign aimed at enhancing communities’ participation in the sector and creating wealth for ordinary people.

According to Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), domestic tourism is one of the segments of tourism that plays a vital role in any country’s tourism development.

Globally, the number of domestic arrivals is estimated to exceed four times the number of international arrivals.

“Domestic tourism helps to maintain the sustainability of the country’s tourism industry by generating a tourism market able to continue travel despite lack of interest from foreign markets. It creates tourism awareness and a tourism culture within the country, providing the people with a greater understanding and appreciation of what their country has to offer.

“It instils a sense of pride in its citizens. While the benefits of domestic tourism must be highlighted, several constraints to the development of domestic tourism need to be addressed. There is still a significant resistance in many countries when it comes to the development of domestic tourism, so both the benefits and constraints of the sector must be looked into,” the tourism regulator said in a research note.

Tourism is a key economic sector that has the potential to contribute towards economic growth and development. It is a service sector at the end of the value chain, which relies on the support of key enablers such as transport, information communication technologies and banking among others.

In the past decades, the tourism industry has been characterised by low participation of locals in leisure tourism, expensive product offering, limited product knowledge and lack of affordable domestic packages.

A Domestic Tourism Campaign will increase the awareness and the product knowledge of destination Zimbabwe among the locals.

The campaign is expected to be rolled out within the 100 days of the new dispensation.

Zimbabwe’s domestic tourism market sustained the tourism industry during the years of international tourism decline from the traditional source markets partly due to the economic sanctions and travel warnings and bans as well as access problems.

The domestic tourism market has untapped potential growth given the number of international trips undertaken by the Zimbabwean populace.

“The dawn of a new era has boosted a sense of pride among Zimbabweans. The campaign is set to further boost their sense of pride and encourage Zimbabweans to explore and discover attractions that are within their reach. Consumption of local tourism products by locals also encourages circulation of money in the economy,” ZTA said.



