Zanu PF recalls 11 G40 MPs from Parly

HARARE - Zanu PF has hammered the final nails on the political coffins of former Cabinet ministers — Walter Mzembi, Makhosini Hlongwane and Samuel Undenge — when it recalled the trio and eight others from Parliament which duly announced yesterday that they had ceased to be members of the National Assembly.

Also expelled are former Labour and Social Welfare deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze who was MP for Shurugwi South, deputy minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Anastancia Ndlovu who was a proportional representative MP, former Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Paul Chimedza who was Gutu South MP, former Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi Moyo (Senator), Shadreck Mashayamombe (Harare South), Sarah Mahoka (Hurungwe East), Daniel Shumba (Masvingo Central), Wonder Mashange (Rushinga), and Jeppy Jaboon (Bikita South).

Announcing their expulsion yesterday, deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona said she was acting on the letter which had been written to the august House by Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa, recalling the legislators.

“They ceased to be members of Zanu PF and therefore they no longer represent the interest of the party, the notification was signed by … Chinamasa in his capacity as the secretary for legal affairs of Zanu PF.

“Section 129 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that ‘A seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it,” Chinomona said.

The decision, however, riled MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa who complained that the constitutional provision that allows political parties to fire MPs was retrogressive.

“I want to appeal to all political parties including the MDC to stop abusing this provision that is divisive and retributive and targeted at a certain generation in an organisation, Chamisa said.

“It is dangerous to target a certain generation. We don’t want to see generational hara-kiri that has seen us lose several competent MPs in this house...,” he said.

The officials were expelled from Zanu PF during the special sitting of the central committee on November 19, except Shumba, who has said he was expelled during the December extraordinary congress.

It is not clear whether by-elections would be held as the law requires that polling for both local authorities and parliamentary seats should have taken place within 90 days of becoming vacant unless the vacancies occurred nine months before the general election.

Zimbabwe is due to hold general elections by July at dates yet to be announced.

The expulsion of the 11 members who were part of the Generation 40 (G40) faction which was fiercely opposed to new President Emmerson Mnangagwa replacing Robert Mugabe, follows seismic developments which started on November 15 with the intervention of the military to stop purges in Zanu PF.

The curtain finally fell on Mugabe after he lost his grip on power following that bloodless military intervention which led to several detentions of his former allies in the G40 cabal.

Last month, the ruling party recalled G40 kingpins Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Mandi Chimene and Kudzanai Chipanga from Parliament.