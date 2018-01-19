Trio completes Zambia move

HARARE - Zambian side Buildcoin FC has completed the signing of Zimbabwean players Partson Jaure, Tatenda Mkuruva and Nqobizitha Masuku.



Buildcoin are one of the wealthy teams in the Zambian Super League where they finished in ninth place on the log in their debut season last year.



After finishing 19 points behind champions Zesco United, the club has plunged into the Zimbabwe market in order to bolster their squad and challenge for the title this season.





Buildcoin have signed Jaure from Ngezi Platinum Stars where he had been for the past one and a half years.



Masuku joined the side from reigning Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum after passing on the chance of playing in the African Champions League.



Mkuruva had spent the past year at newly established South African Absa Premiership side Cape Town City where he received very little game time.



Upon his return to Zimbabwe, the former Warriors number one goalkeeper had been set to join Ngezi Platinum but the two parties failed to reach an agreement. In the end, he decided to join Buildcoin.



Local football agent, George Deda, who brokered the deals for the three players, was pleased with the how the negotiations had gone.



“It’s a done deal,” Deda told the Daily News from Zambia yesterday. “We have completed all the negotiations and the three are now Buildcoin players.”



Ngezi Platinum secretary general Cloete Munjoma was pleased with the contribution Jaure had provided to the club during his stay.



“We reached an agreement with the club and we allowed Jaure to travel to Zambia. It’s good for us a club when foreign clubs sign our players,” he said.



“This shows that people are looking at us and the Ngezi Platinum Stars brand is growing.”



Speaking with the Daily News earlier this week, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was resigned to the fact they were losing one of their influential players in Masuku.



“I can’t complain yet, things are looking okay,” Mapeza said. “I think this is the best that we could have come up with. We only need to work with what we have.



“We can’t be mourning about something that we do not have control over. We only need to work hard and I am sure things will be okay.”



