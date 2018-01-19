Residents plead with rights body over typhoid

HARARE - Harare residents have asked the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and Parliament to intervene in the deteriorating state of service delivery in the city.

This comes as Zimbabwe is scrambling to contain an outbreak of typhoid following more than 200 suspected cases of the bacterial infection in the capital, Harare.

“The situation currently obtaining in Harare is a serious violation of residents’ fundamental rights enshrined in the country’s Constitution such as the right to clean, safe and portable water as well as the right to a clean environment,” Chra chief executive Mfundo Mlilo said.

He told ZHRC that Harare City Council does not prioritise service delivery as much as paying their executives hefty salaries, adding the increase in water charges will affect access to water.

“There are serious governance and financial questions that require urgent intervention by Parliament and investigation and they include the issue of ward retention funds, city bank accounts as well as water procurement costs,” he said.