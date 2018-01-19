Police top brass axed

Andrew Kunambura  •  19 January 2018 5:57AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - At least 30 high-ranking Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been axed from the force in a sweeping purge that seems to be targeted at those perceived to be close to former police chief, Augustine Chihuri.

A number of senior police officers have been sent packing in an operation sources said was targeting “criminals” around Chihuri — a statement adapted from a military operation that prompted the fall of former president Robert Mugabe in November last year.

