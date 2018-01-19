Govt seeks investment for doctors' houses

HARARE - Ministries of Health and Finance are looking to engage private players in the construction of accommodation for medical personnel in all its healthcare institutions.

In a joint statement by ministers David Parirenyatwa and Patrick Chinamasa, the government proposes private-public partnerships and private finance initiatives.

“The ministries ... are therefore inviting interested private sector investors and other technical institutions in healthcare to partner government in the provision of infrastructure mainly in the form of accommodation and housing facilities for all health personnel in central hospitals, provincial hospitals, district hospitals, mission hospitals clinics and health centres across the country,” the ministries said in a statement.

Government said the shortage of support infrastructure saw the health sector witnessing a spike in outward movement of critical staff as a result of unattractive employment conditions. These developments led to a worsening in the quality of healthcare delivery in the country.



