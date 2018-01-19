'Erection at 45 akin to winning lottery'

STAFF REPORTER  •  19 January 2018 3:53PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Men above 45 suffer erectile dysfunction, and government must not waste time buying condoms for people facing such sexual difficulties but rather buy sanitary ware, MDC MP for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has told the National Assembly.

She said Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa’s $5,1 billion national budget refused to fund sanitary wear for girls, invoking sexual innuendo to make her point.

“Why are we having condoms in the budget and not sanitary ware? And yet, Mr Speaker and forgive me for this statement, for men who are over 40 years or 45 years, actually having an erection is almost like winning a lottery. It’s very difficult for a man who is over 40 years to have an erection. So we have condoms that are actually not being used because most of these men can’t use them,” she said to laughter from fellow MPs.

“I brought in this house a sanitary cup. You can use it for 10 years,” she said, “I spoke to the producers this morning and they said they can sell the sanitary cup for $6,50.”

 

Comments (1)

ho nhayi ngakativhurire makumbo isu tiri kuma mid 60s kaone zvatinokaita,kakajaidzwa kamai aka

gore - 19 January 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media