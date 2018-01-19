Drug abuse can ruin artists' careers, future

HARARE - The history of popular music is full of stories of musicians and singers making questionable decisions in pursuit of misadventure and drug addiction.

From Jimmy Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson to Whitney Houston, these are great musicians who fell to drug-induced deaths.

Nearer home, this week we witnessed a related case of drug abuse by one of our talented young singers, Soul Jah Love who in his drugged stupor went on to batter his wife, Bounty Lisa.

Bounty Lisa blames and claims hard drugs which her husband takes make him paranoid and hallucinate, as he sees imagery things.

As for Soul Jah Love, his success as a musician came with many things: fame, pressure, money and a lifestyle that allows access to all manner of chemical substances. It seems high-profile musicians have often had high-profile struggles.

And drug suppliers are always quick to connect with the rich and famous and be their supplier; hence the packages are always available.

The drug dealers are aware that there are always social and status-related benefits of being around a popular musician like Soul Jah Love.

Most well-known musicians are relatively rich, and the wealthier they are, the more sustainable their bad habits are.

Drug dealers, like every salesman, prefer to target the rich, because they have the means to buy often and in large quantity.

It is, however, never too late for Soul Jah Love because in the past we have had a number of musicians who’ve fallen deeply into the clutches of addiction and still have managed to survive, despite their rampant drug use and hard-core partying.

The singer may still get professional counselling although we do not have established check-in rehabilitation centres for those affected with drug abuse related cases locally.

It is nearly impossible for Soul Jah Love to have a successful career in music if he continues life as a heavy drug user.

Most of the musicians who are in recovery got help early because it was affecting their ability to follow through on professional commitments.

We also have the classic case of grooves songstress, Tererai Mugwadi who has over the years earned a bad reputation amid reports that she has been battling an alcohol and drug addiction.

Following reports of her weird and drug lifestyle Tererai was checked into a rehabilitation centre but it seems her addiction could not go away easily as last year she was involved in an accident while allegedly drunk and killed one person. As a result, she was found guilty of culpable homicide.

Of course, we cannot deny the classic link between substance abuse and creative people; musicians, artists, composers, painters and writers who get caught up in the self-defeating misconception that alcohol and drugs improve creativity.

To the aforementioned artistes, drugs are often seen as the ingredients for creativity, so there exists a romantic aura that ties their use to creative individuals.

Despite the growing awareness of the side effects and health concerns related to the abuse of hard drugs like heroin, morphine, cocaine and opium many popular musicians continue to use them.

Most local musicians, however, seem to use drugs as a pastime activity without knowing that the repercussions could be severe.

After shows, while on a tour bus or in a hotel room, musicians have relied on drugs and alcohol to help them relax.

And some of them clearly romanticise drug use and addiction although in some cases they lose everything as a result, leaving cautionary tales in their wake.

Others have turned to drugs and alcohol due to stress and their sad life stories. As a result, drugs and alcohol are a staple of their day-to-day functions, without necessarily thinking about the repercussions.