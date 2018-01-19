2017 November 'A' Level results out

HARARE - Today is the day when thousands of students progress on their career path as they get their ‘‘A’’level results

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), yesterday, released “A” Level results for November 2017.

The total number of candidates who sat for the November “A” Level 2017 examination was 49 494 as compared to 41 549 in November 2016, an increase of 19, 12 percent.

“The number of candidates who obtained Grade E or better was 46 387. This gives a percentage pass rate of 93, 7 percent,” Zimsec said in a statement.

“The number of school candidates for the November 2017 was 40 394. Of these, 40 078 wrote two or more subjects and 5 183 obtained a Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding an 86,5 percent pass rate. The number of private candidates was 9 100. Of these 8 212 wrote two or more subjects and 5 183 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, which also translates to a percentage pass rate of 63, 1 percent.”