ZRP warns against reckless driving

HARARE - At least 37 motorists have been arrested for disregarding traffic rules, with Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) commendably using moral suasion to warn against reckless driving.

In a statement yesterday, deputy police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: “ZRP has noted with concern a sudden increase in the number of motorists who are failing to adhere to road rules and regulations especially driving against one way and going through red robots.

“During the ongoing developments ‘Adhere to Traffic Rules and Regulations’, police arrested 37 rogue drivers in Harare for reckless driving and driving without due care and attention after they were caught on camera.

“The police made follow-ups basing on video evidence.

“The accused persons were then taken to court where they were convicted and given sentences ranging from 30 days to 18 months’ imprisonment or made to pay fines ranging from $100 to $300 or to perform a minimum of 110 hours community service.”

The ZRP has been commendably making use of modern traffic policing methods such as installing CCTV at traffic lights and other places to bring offenders to book and prevent infractions since the resignation of loathed police chief Augustine Chihuri as directed by new Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, instead of the widely-condemned roadblocks.

The move, implemented by new police chief Godwin Matanga, has been widely hailed by the public, which does not want to see a return of roadblocks.

“Drivers of public transport should desist from actions that endanger lives of their passengers as well as other road users. All those caught driving against one way or engaging in any dangerous driving act will be taken to court to face the full wrath of the law,” Nyathi said.