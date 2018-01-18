Zima awards hang in the balance

HARARE - Organisers of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) have suspended plans to host the awards early this year as has been communicated previously.

Zima awards are meant to be held annually but the prevailing economic environment in the country has affected the event, a development that saw organisers failing to run last year’s edition.

Zima public relations and administration executive Zandile “Zaza” Ndlovu, however, assured stakeholders the awards would be back on course later this year.

“Zima has been going through a restructuring process to ensure full proof processes and adjudication procedures.

“Plans earmarked to host the awards early 2018 had to be put on hold as we are in consultation with our event partners,” Ndlovu said.

“All this emanates from the need to respond positively to the economic and social changes affecting the Zimbabwean music scene.

“The good news is we have in the past week had meetings with the corporate as well as new potential partners interested in the Zimbabwean entertainment space.

“We look forward to hosting the Zima this year, and updates will follow shortly.”

Over the years, Zima struggled to hold a world-class event and the awards chairperson Joseph Nyadzayo told the Daily News in a previous interview that they were all along operating on a shoestring budget hence it was hard for the organisers to plan for the future effectively.

“Zima is always falling short due to lack of resources,” Nyadzayo said then.

Zima has been criticised right, left and centre for failing to organise an event that suits international standards yet some of the officials such as Nyadzayo are well exposed to high profile world events.

“You might have all the skills, knowledge and exposure but the bottom line remains the same, the issue of resources,” he said then.

Last year, the awards were not held as organisers were fighting to deliver their house promise to the late revolutionary musician Dick “Cde Chinx” Chingaira.

“What was important was to clear the outstanding issues such as Cde Chinx’s house among other things,” Nyadzayo said then.