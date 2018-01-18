Zim prioritises lithium project

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is prioritising the mining of lithium as it moves to revive the country’s economy.

Australia-based mining firm Prospect Resources said its Arcadia Lithium Deposit has been identified as a priority mining development project by the Office of the President and Cabinet of Zimbabwe.

This was after the ministry of Mines and Mining Development was tasked to identify certain projects to be implemented under the new government’s first 100 days programme using the Rapid Results Initiative.

“The company’s Arcadia Lithium project has been identified as one of those key projects within Zimbabwe that can help turn around the economy,” Prospect Resources said.

The Australia Stock Exchange-listed miner recently produced ultra-high purity 99,8 percent lithium carbonate from petalite ore sourced from its lithium deposit in Zimbabwe.

A purity of 99,5 percent lithium carbonate is required for battery grade lithium carbonate.

As the purity level rises, more potential product applications become available and possible pricing rises.

In conjunction with CSIRO Australia’s Bentley laboratory in Perth the material was purified to 99,8 percent lithium carbonate.

The test work process was based on conventional methods of extraction of lithium from petalite concentrate.

Prospect Resources is establishing a lithium carbonate pilot plant in Zimbabwe using the same production techniques used to generate these results.

The prefeasibility study is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2018

The company is preparing a pre-feasibility study for a lithium carbonate and hydroxide plant fed by the entire lithium mineral concentrate production of the Arcadia mine.

It was only at the start of December that Prospect Resources delivered a significant increase in the ore reserve at Arcadia, and it now stands at 26,9 million tonnes at 1,31 percent lithium.

Prospect Resources aims to be the first ASX listed lithium company to produce its own battery grade lithium carbonate from its hard rock resources.