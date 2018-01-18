Roy Bennett dies

HARARE - Former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) treasurer Roy Bennett has died.

He was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Canada together with his wife Heather.

Confirming the deaths, respected lawyer David Coltart tweeted, "I have just confirmed from three reliable sources that Roy and Heather Bennett have been tragically killed in a helicopter accident in North America. I am devastated - they were two of Zimbabwe's greatest compatriots. My condolences are extended to family and friends."

Roy Bennett will always be remembered for his feisty personality that led to a near fist fight in Parliament with then Minister of Justice Patrick Chinamasa in 2004 that landed him a 12 month jail term.

During the Government of National Unity (2009-2013), Roy Bennett was MDC-T's deputy minister of agriculture designate however, former president Robert Mugabe refused to swear him in.

Roy and Heather Bennett are survived by two children.

More news to follow.