Prostitutes rob man, go on shopping spree

HARARE - Three commercial sex workers who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Harare’s Avenues area before making off with his wallet with bank cards and going on a spending spree appeared in court yesterday.

Chipo Nyamande, 23, Moleen Maodzwa, 25, and Chipo Dube, 23, were advised to apply for bail at the High Court by Harare regional magistrate Lucy Mungwari.

They will be back in court tomorrow for trial.

The complainant is Wongani Malowa Banda.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu alleged that on October 7, last year, the female hooker gang in the company of their accomplices Yeukai Tsandukwa, Nyasha Kaseke, Gaillah Muroyi and two male colleagues Mike Mupururu who are on the run and John Dzapasi, 24, who is in custody face charges of first degree assault, first degree robbery and first degree identity theft.

The court heard that they armed themselves with a pistol before two of the accused persons approached Banda who was parked at OK Fife Avenue in his silver Toyota RunX.

One of the accused persons knocked on Banda’s door, who opened the door. The accused pulled up his shirt to show him a pistol.

Immediately, another male accused person entered into Banda’s car and sat in the back while his counterpart occupied the front passenger seat.

It was alleged that Banda was ordered to drive along Sixth Street due south and turn left into Selous Avenue before they stopped near Seventh Street.

Banda was allegedly pulled to the back, blindfolded and made to disembark from the car.

The court heard that Banda was dragged into a room where there were five women. He was ordered to strip naked but resisted.

Kaseke and other commercial sex workers forcibly stripped Banda naked before searching his clothes for cash, cellphones and bank debit cards.

The women told Banda that they were recovering money from foreigners and since he is a Malawian national, they would start with him.

One of the commercial sex workers removed her clothes and started making poses with Banda whilst her accomplices took photos.

Kaseke and her gang went on a shopping spree using his debit cards and cellphone.

The court heard that they stopped at OK Mart Chiremba Road and bought cigarettes for $532, energy drinks valued $37, babywear and lotion for $443 and an assortment of tablets for $431 using Banda’s Ecobank debit card.

The women then hired Savious Mawere to take them to a traditional healer in Norton and refuelled his Mercedes Benz with $70 using Banda’s debit card.

When they returned to the flat, Banda was still lying naked on the floor and they gave him back his property before ordering him to leave.

He reported the matter to police. Investigations and Close Circuit Television footages showed the accused persons making purchases at service stations and shop till points.

Dzapasi, Nyamande, Maodzwa and Dube were later arrested. Banda lost $1 667 and nothing was recovered.