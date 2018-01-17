Marufu out to revive career

HARARE - Midfielder James Marufu is determined to get his football career back on track after joining Harare giants Dynamos ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder’s career had been stagnant for the past year following an injury he suffered in 2016 while playing against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The 27-year-old, who was touted as one of the bright prospects of his generation especially during his days with FC Platinum, has seen his career go down the quagmire in recent time.

Marufu was released by Madamburo at the start of last year and was unattached the whole of 2017 before penning a two-year deal with DeMbare and is ready to make full use of the opportunity.

“I worked hard for the past year to get over my injury and regain my fitness and now I’m really motivated to make the most of this opportunity at Dynamos,” Marufu told the Daily News.

“I never lost my belief and everything I’ve been through has made me stronger mentally as a player and as a person. I’m really focused on what I need to do and I’m looking forward to working with my new team-mates.”

At Dynamos, Marufu is reuniting with coach Lloyd Mutasa having worked together at FC Platinum in 2013.

“I have worked with coach (Lloyd) Mutasa before and I know what is expected of me,” Marufu said.

“My target is to regain my form and probably get more game time. Dynamos is probably the biggest club in the country and expectations are always high. I am looking forward to settle well and contribute to the success of the team.

“Playing for Dynamos is an opportunity most players dream of and now that I am here I don’t want to waste that rare chance.”

Marufu is expected to fill the void left by Tichaona Chipunza who is rumoured to have completed a move to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Chipunza, whose contract with the Glamour Boys expired at the end of last year has not reported for training since the team started preparations this week.

Apart from Marufu, Dynamos have so far confirmed the arrival of Raphael Manuvire, who is joining from ZPC Kariba, defender Jimmy Tigere from relegated Harare City and Marvelous Mukumba, who joined from How Mine.

Skipper Ocean Mushure, Jimmy Konono, Christian Epoupa, Denver Mukamba are yet to report for duty as the team continues with their preparations at the Body Active Fitness Centre in Harare.