Bev loses to Mai Keketso

HARARE - Rising musician Andrew “Andy Muridzo” Ngwenya reportedly paid lobola to his wife popularly known as Mai Keketso in a bid to reassure her that his affair with controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda is now completely over.

Early last year, Bev and Muridzo had an adulterous affair which resulted in the feisty dancer claiming to have fallen pregnant. The affair and the fact that the two had unprotected sex negatively affected Muridzo’s music career and marriage, prompting the rising star to publicly apologise.

“I want to apologise to the Muridzo family and to my wife about the Bev issue once again and would like to thank them for their support,” the Dherira hit-maker said then.

Though Muridzo has been publicly declaring his love to Mai Keketso on social media, a source close to the musician said the lobola payment was meant to show his wife, who recently gave birth to a son, that Bev was now in the past.

Both Muridzo and Bev were unwilling to comment on the matter. The controversial dancer, who has over the years developed a reputation for being outspoken, was uncharacteristically not forthcoming.

“Don’t waste your time I don’t discuss my private life in public anymore,” she said.

It would appear that the award-winning Bev is now determined to turn over a new leaf. Recently she told the Daily News that she was undergoing self-correction process.

“I was advised by a number of my friends and fans not to share my personal life and secrets with the public mainly through the media.

“I took their advice and it is working in my favour,” she said at the time.

Away from controversies, Bev has continued to dominate dance stage. Last month, the Sexy Angels boss walked away with R50 000 and a trophy after beating 20 other dancers from several African countries at the Africa Storm Dancehall Queen hosted by Baseline Club in Johannesburg.

It was the second time Bev had won the Africa Storm Dancehall clash — a unique contest because the winner is determined by the crowd and not by a judging panel. The Sexy Angels leader first won the competition three years ago.

Apart from the award, Bev also featured on rhumba music giant Koffi Olomide’s video Election Angola.

Bev charmed Koffi in 2015 when she joined him on stage uninvited during the Harare International Carnival rhumba night concert held at Longcheng Plaza.

In the video, Bev showcased her unique dancing skills making the video a marvel to watch. Election Angola was released ahead of Angola’s general elections scheduled for August 23, 2017.

Bev has become a household name in the country mainly because of her raunchy dance moves that saw her tour a number of countries such as South Africa and United Kingdom.

She has won several gongs including Daz awards and some of them are best female dancer and Daz dance ambassador among others.