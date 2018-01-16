Zifa cancels EGM?

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has cancelled the Emergency General Meeting (EGM) which was scheduled for later this month due the absence of association’s president Philip Chiyangwa.



The association yesterday issued a statement stating that Chiyangwa will not be available between now and March 31 as he will be attending to some of his international portfolios making it impossible for the EGM to proceed.





“Zifa would like to inform all football stakeholders that the president...Chiyangwa, will be exclusively attending to his international portfolios from January 8 2018 to March 31 2018,” reads the statement by Zifa.



“During this period, he will entirely focus on international football programmes, where he will attend the Cosafa Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Caf Ordinary General Assembly, and the Fifa Executive Football Summit.



“Consequently, all scheduled meetings with the president within the period in concern have been shelved indefinitely.



"During Chiyangwa’s absence, Omega Sibanda will be the acting president and he will superintend all Zifa issues with the assistance of fellow Executive Committee members.”



However, Zifa communications manager appears to contradict himself saying the EGM will go ahead as planned saying: “Be guided by the statement. All Zifa business will proceed as scheduled.”



The Daily News is however reliably informed that the EGM has since been cancelled following some critics who have questioned its legitimacy.



The Zifa AGM scheduled for February 20 will likely go ahead as planned.



The EGM had been called by some Zifa councillors who had hoped to settle the issue regarding the 2011 Zifa audit report that alluded to some funds that were not properly accounted for during Cuthbert Dube’s reign.



However, the gathering had generated controversy in local football circles since Zifa had circulated a similar agenda to that of next month’s AGM.



Some councillors were also hoping to use the meeting to endorse Chiyangwa’s candidature for the impending elections.



