Vincent now in Race to Dubai

HARARE - Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent enhanced his chances of playing at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship after his top five finish at the BMW SA Open golf tournament last weekend.

Vincent finished seven strokes behind Englishman Chris Paisley to pick up 65 108 points, moving him from 49th to 18th place in the Race to Dubai Rankings after taking part in only four tournaments.

Only golfers in the top 60 of the Race to Dubai rankings qualify to play in the DP World Championship which closes out the European Tour season.

Vincent now needs to maintain his place inside the top 60 in order to play in the season finale which is held at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai every November.

With a prize fund of $8 million, most golfers on the European Tour always look forward to maintaining a top ranking on the circuit.

The tournament was first held in 2009 when the European Tour Order of Merit was replaced by the Race to Dubai.

It is the replacement for the Volvo Masters, which was a similar event for the leading 60 money winners on the Order of Merit.

Originally the tournament was to have a record prize fund of $10 million of which the winner’s share would be

$1 666 660, however, in September 2009 it was announced that there would be a 25 percent reduction in both the overall prize fund and the winners’ cheque.

The prize fund was increased to $8 million in 2012.

The tournament also determines the Race to Dubai Bonus Pool, which goes to the top golfers on the Race to Dubai after the tournament.

It was original set at $10 million but reduced to $7.5 million paid to the top 15 players with the Race to Dubai winner getting $1.5 million.

In 2012, the bonus pool was cut in half to $3.75 million and reduced to the top 10 golfers, with the winner getting $1 million.