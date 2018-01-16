US-based Zim singer releases two singles

HARARE - Upcoming gospel artiste Ashelly Manzunzu, who is currently based in the United States of America, is confident that her just-released singles titled Vanogona and Ndiye Mwari will propel her to the top table of Zimbabwean gospel music.

Manzunzu is currently working for Disney World Animal Kingdom in America where she entertains people visiting the resort through singing and acting.

“I have just released two single-Ndiye Mwari and Vanogona-I hope they are going to reach out to many and take my musical career to another level not by power but through the spirit of the living God,” Manzunzu told the Daily News.

In order to generate maximum publicity for her new singles, the upcoming Zimbabwean gospel songstress has lined up some videos.

“I am shooting the video of Ndiye Mwari on January 15 here in America,” she said.

Manzunzu burst on the music scene three years ago with her debut album Zvakazarurwa which did not do as well as she had hoped.

“I followed up the album with two singles–Chipota Nemadziro produced by Diva Size in South Africa and Ndinoenda Mberi produced by long-time friend Blessing Mchenga. The singles didn’t do well on the music market. I am sure my new two singles will offer me a new lease life,” she said.

Manzunzu, who believes in the power of collaboration, has done several duets with a number of local gospel artistes.

“I did collaborations with various artistes who include Mathis Mhere, Rumbi Zvirikuzhe Nyasha Mutonhori and Sandra Chirenje.

“I got inspired by many female artistes who include Mai Charamba, Mai Mashavave, Mai Siluma to name a few because I believe so much in woman who are after God's own heart,” she said.

Though Manzunzu is mostly into gospel, she told the Daily News that she also covers other social issues.

“Yes I am a gospel artist but I am also flexible and can do social commentary on issues such as child abuse, domestic violence, road accidents and climate change but I always refer to the word of God.

“My target audience is people of all age groups. My main messages are based on the word of God. Repentance, salvation and worship is my call,” said Manzunzu.